The big theme at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show was … actually, there was no one big theme. There was something for everyone, from small family hatchbacks, like the gorgeous new Peugeot 208 and the Renault Clio, to electric SUVs, such as the new Audi Q4 E-tron and super-luxurious Aston Martin Lagonda. Then there were the supercars, lots of them, both traditional, in the sense of having an engine, like the Aston Martin Vanquish concept and Bugatti La Voiture Noire, and electric, like the Arcfox made by Chinese company BAIC.

There was even a big surprise, something that is rare at motor shows the days. Fiat didn’t say its concept Centoventi was a preview of the next-generation Panda but the illuminated stripes at the top of what would normally be the grille area were clearly a modern interpretation of those of the original which hit the market in 1980. Unlike the original the Centoventi, it is battery-electric, with Fiat claiming a range of up to 500km.

As we are talking electric vehicles (EVs), yes there were quite a few. One that deservedly received the most attention was the Polestar 2, the first full EV from Volvo’s electrified brand after the hybrid Polestar 1. Unlike the limited-volume hybrid though, the Polestar 2 will be a full production model to take on key rivals such as the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, Mercedes EQA and Volkswagen ID models. South Africa is not currently on the list of priority markets, Polestar chief operating officer Jonathan Goodman told us at the show, but it could be in the future, so we’re keeping an eye on this one.