RANGE ROVER VELAR SVAUTOBIOGRAPHY

Land Rover has given its Velar, the Special Vehicle Operations treatment, with the announcement of the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, which will be in South Africa in the second half of the year. It gets more sporty styling to complement the 405kW 5l supercharged V8, upgraded brakes, and new quilted-leather upholstery.

BMW 7 SERIES

BMW has revealed the next generation of its luxury limo, the 7 Series, and the main talking point is that massive grille. You’ve seen the memes — we’ll leave it at that. Beyond the vast kidneys though, the 7 becomes slightly longer and more luxurious. The engines will be more efficient and there will be new plug-in hybrid derivatives. Expect it in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.