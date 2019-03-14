RANGE ROVER VELAR SVAUTOBIOGRAPHY
Land Rover has given its Velar, the Special Vehicle Operations treatment, with the announcement of the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, which will be in South Africa in the second half of the year. It gets more sporty styling to complement the 405kW 5l supercharged V8, upgraded brakes, and new quilted-leather upholstery.
BMW 7 SERIES
BMW has revealed the next generation of its luxury limo, the 7 Series, and the main talking point is that massive grille. You’ve seen the memes — we’ll leave it at that. Beyond the vast kidneys though, the 7 becomes slightly longer and more luxurious. The engines will be more efficient and there will be new plug-in hybrid derivatives. Expect it in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.
JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK
The latest performance sports utility vehicle to hit the streets is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk — and it’s a monster. Just look at the figures: its supercharged 6.2 l Hellcat V8 generates 522kW and 875Nm to propel it to 100km/h in a supercarrivalling 3.7 seconds and go on to a top speed of 290km/h. Order one and you’ll be paying R2.2- million for the privilege of snarling up the tarmac.
TOYOTA SUPRA
First BMW launched the new Z4, a collaboration with Toyota; now the Japanese marque has revealed its half of the deal, the new Supra, signalling the return of a famous name for the brand. The styling is more extreme than we are used to, while the interior has a BMW look about it and there will be plenty of BMW bits beneath the skin too. Expect it in South Africa late in the first half of the year.
- From the March edition of Wanted 2019.