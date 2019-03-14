Range Rover Velar.
Range Rover Velar.
Image: Supplied

RANGE ROVER VELAR SVAUTOBIOGRAPHY

Land Rover has given its Velar, the Special Vehicle Operations treatment, with the announcement of the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, which will be in South Africa in the second half of the year. It gets more sporty styling to complement the 405kW 5l supercharged V8, upgraded brakes, and new quilted-leather upholstery.

BMW 7 SERIES

BMW has revealed the next generation of its luxury limo, the 7 Series, and the main talking point is that massive grille. You’ve seen the memes — we’ll leave it at that. Beyond the vast kidneys though, the 7 becomes slightly longer and more luxurious. The engines will be more efficient and there will be new plug-in hybrid derivatives. Expect it in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

BMW X7 Series.
BMW X7 Series.
Image: Supplied

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK

The latest performance sports utility vehicle to hit the streets is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk — and it’s a monster. Just look at the figures: its supercharged 6.2 l Hellcat V8 generates 522kW and 875Nm to propel it to 100km/h in a supercarrivalling 3.7 seconds and go on to a top speed of 290km/h. Order one and you’ll be paying R2.2- million for the privilege of snarling up the tarmac.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Image: Supplied

TOYOTA SUPRA

First BMW launched the new Z4, a collaboration with Toyota; now the Japanese marque has revealed its half of the deal, the new Supra, signalling the return of a famous name for the brand. The styling is more extreme than we are used to, while the interior has a BMW look about it and there will be plenty of BMW bits beneath the skin too. Expect it in South Africa late in the first half of the year.

Toyota Supra.
Toyota Supra.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Five luxury cars to look out for in South Africa in 2019

Some of the best new cars are headed here in 2019
Cars, Bikes & Boats
3 months ago

More oomph and lavishness for the new limited edition Range Rover Velar

Only 10 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition's will be available in SA, arriving in the second half of 2019
Cars, Bikes & Boats
2 months ago

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee: the most powerful SUV in the land

The latest Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has touched down in South Africa with a price tag of R2.2m 
Cars, Bikes & Boats
3 months ago

- From the March edition of Wanted 2019.

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X