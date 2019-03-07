The cars at the new Daytona showroom in Joburg’s Melrose Arch are beautiful and sleek, the kind James Bond would jump from, mid-chase. Big, bold pieces of art pepper the walls; at the moment, Paul Blomkamp paintings are for sale. There’s a mini-restaurant “station” run by Naked, famous in Joburg circles for its coffee and banana bread, and a state-of-the-art sound system. The showroom cost R40-million to set up. The space boasts 4 000m² of showroom and 4 000m² of workshop. The showroom is on the ground floor of a new development, with apartments being built upstairs.

Justin Divaris, the Daytona CEO, is known as an enthusiast not only of cars but also of luxury goods in general. He also owns watch dealership The Vault in Melrose Arch and the Melrose Arch Gallery.

Daytona is well-known among the motoring crowd as the place that sells some rather exclusive cars. These include Aston Martin, McLaren, and Rolls-Royce. Now Pagani has been added to the stable. Well, it’s an allocation of one Pagani a year, which has already been sold for both this year and next. Pricing varies based on customer specs, but can span tens of millions of rand.