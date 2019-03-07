Perhaps this bit of crystal ball-gazing might be too extreme. But the world is changing rapidly — particularly when it comes to automation and the vehicle and transport industry.

Here in 2019, we are already seeing electric vehicles increasing their share of the market worldwide. The uptake is slower in countries such as South Africa, of course, and it will take decades for the global car park of internal combustion-engine vehicles to be replaced by alternatively fuelled vehicles.

Today, car manufacturers are evolving to become mobility-solution providers. Toyota revealed its e-Palette autonomous pod at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early in 2018. It has big plans to implement these pods as part of its switch to urban-mobility services. The pods can be anything from a taxi service to a courier vehicle or even a mobile office. Even the Swedish furniture company Ikea is getting in on the act, with plans for interchangeable pods that can act as mobile coffee shops or florists, all of which come to you.

Toyota is also pushing the hydrogen society, one where not just our vehicles but also our homes and offices are powered by the gas. In fact, many car makers have been looking to hydrogen as the ultimate solution — an answer to the finite resource of fossil fuels that today remain a big part of powering the electric vehicle revolution. Hydrogen is also of vital importance to South Africa’s mining industry. Hydrogen fuel cells require platinum; electric vehicles do not.

Vehicle ownership, at least in the traditional sense, is likely to become a luxury. Companies such as Volvo and BMW are looking at subscription services, much like the way you have a cellphone contract. You will be able to “own” a car for a month, six months, or 12 months and then hand it back or upgrade it. Many people will opt not to have a car at all, choosing instead to use ride services or integrated transport systems. These systems will send pods to pick you up from your home and then dock with a bus or train service, where you will continue your journey.

There will still be cars, though. Hopefully the eerie urban sound of buzzing pods will be broken occasionally by the sound of a renegade in a 20th century V8, but many of the luxury car makers are implementing electric solutions for people who still want to drive. Jaguar was one of the first, creating its electric E-Type conversion.

Recently, Aston Martin revealed an electric conversion for its famous DB6. For those who hate the idea of an electric classic, Aston says you will be able to swap the electric drive-train cassette with the internal combustion engine one whenever you like.