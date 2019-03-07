Rocking six tailpipes and a R176.4m pricetag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the unexpected stars of this week’s Geneva motor show.

This one-off build, which was hand-built for an unnamed Bugatti enthusiast, is a hyper sports car from the French luxury brand and was kept a secret until its unveiling at Tuesday’s media day at the Swiss show.

It is the world’s most expensive new car, but, being a one-off rarity, it is likely to appreciate in value.