Rocking six tailpipes and a R176.4m pricetag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the unexpected stars of this week’s Geneva motor show.
This one-off build, which was hand-built for an unnamed Bugatti enthusiast, is a hyper sports car from the French luxury brand and was kept a secret until its unveiling at Tuesday’s media day at the Swiss show.
It is the world’s most expensive new car, but, being a one-off rarity, it is likely to appreciate in value.
The two-door gran turismo pays homage to the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic of the late 1930s. Founder Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean developed and drove one of only four Type 57 SC Atlantic coupés produced.
He called his Atlantic “La Voiture Noire” – the black car. This vehicle disappeared without trace before the second World War. Nowadays, it is considered one of the great mysteries in the history of the automobile world and it would be incredibly valuable if found.
The La Voiture Noire, built on the occasion of Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, is a collection of superlatives, says Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann.
It’s powered by the same 16-cylinder 8l quad turbo engine as the Bugatti Chiron, and its outputs of 1,103 kW and 1,600Nm should blast it to the same 420km/h top speed and 0-100km/h sprint in 2.4 seconds.
Since the company was established in 1909 and then later revived under Volkswagen Group custodianship, the French luxury brand has produced some of the most powerful sports and luxury cars, true to Ettore Bugatti’s: motto: “If it is comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.”
To celebrate its birthday with a few more people, Bugatti has also revealed a Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti”(110 years Bugatti), which is being produced in a limited series of 20 cars. It features the French tricolour (blue, white and red) on several parts of the bodywork and in the interior. It’s priced at R48m and, sorry, all 20 have already been sold.