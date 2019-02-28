The super-SUV segment just got hotter with the launch of the Bentayga Speed.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has unveiled what it calls the world’s fastest, most luxurious SUV: the Bentayga Speed.

Taking centre stage in this speed-fest is a tweaked version of the 6.0ltwin-turbo W12 engine that powers other Bentaygas. Outputs are bumped up to 467kW and 900Nm and brings the top speed up to 306km/h — just 0.8km/h faster than the Lamborghini Urus.

However, the British SUV is still a snip slower than the Urus from 0-100km,  doing the deed in a claimed 3.9 seconds versus the Lambo’s 3.6.

The Bentley Continental GT keeps it 100 as it celebrates its centenary

The latest Continental grand tourer is a GT in the purest sense, luxurious but sporty, writes Mark Smyth
Cars, Bikes & Boats
3 months ago

An eight-speed transmission feeds the power to all four wheels and there are four driving programmes including a Sport mode that adapt the engine, transmission, and suspension responses.

A new set of lightweight but heavy-duty carbon ceramic brakes accompany the W12 power, which Bentley says are the largest and most powerful yet fitted to one of its vehicles.

Bentley’s active roll bars have also been recalibrated for sportier handling, and an electric roll control system reduces body roll.

Rear wing and 22-inch wheels identify this as the king of Bentley SUVs.
Image: Supplied

Cosmetic upgrades to differentiate the Speed as the top-dog Bentayga include dark-tinted headlights, tail lights and grille, while there’s a racy rear spoiler. Owners can choose one of three finishes for the 22-inch wheels.

The interior is updated with sporty vibes too, including Alcantara trim, and new contrast stitching for the diamond-quilted upholstery. Customers can choose to have wings embroidered into the headrests, and the Bentayga Speed features the “Speed” logo embroidered as standard.

The Bentayga Speed will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March and go on sale later in 2019.

