Bentley has unveiled what it calls the world’s fastest, most luxurious SUV: the Bentayga Speed.

Taking centre stage in this speed-fest is a tweaked version of the 6.0ltwin-turbo W12 engine that powers other Bentaygas. Outputs are bumped up to 467kW and 900Nm and brings the top speed up to 306km/h — just 0.8km/h faster than the Lamborghini Urus.

However, the British SUV is still a snip slower than the Urus from 0-100km, doing the deed in a claimed 3.9 seconds versus the Lambo’s 3.6.