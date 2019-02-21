Of two-piece construction to optimise weight, the four-piston callipers are painted red at the front and feature Land Rover lettering while gloss Black items are also available for the shy. These hide behind distinctive lightweight and forged 21-inch alloy rims or optionally 22-inch rims with a Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging.

This special Velar also benefits from specific calibrations for the standard AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension. The aim was to hone a good all-rounder capable of scorching the tarmac while retaining the renowned sophistication and off-road driving prowess of Land Rovers.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Developing the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the kind of task Special Vehicle Operations was made for.

"The challenge here was to increase performance without compromising the composure, capability and refinement inherent in Range Rover Velar. We’ve done this and, in the process, created an SUV that strikes a brilliant balance between go-anywhere practicality, dynamic performance and relaxing comfort – it truly is an SUV for any occasion.”

A range of aesthetic enhancements including a new aggressive front end created by a tweaked grille design with larger air intakes, lower side mouldings and a new rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust pipes distinguish the Velar SVAutobiography. Shown here in exclusive metallic paint finish known as Satin Byron Blue, all models will feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard fitment.

Twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather greets you once you skirt over its illuminated metal treadplates. Customers can choose from four colour combinations like Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan and Pimento. More special touches inside include a unique sports steering wheel, aluminium gear shift paddles, an optional carbon fibre pack for the interior, sports pedals and a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display amongst a host of amenities.