Everything lines up perfectly, everything feels premium to another level. Yes, there are some Volkswagen Group bits (that infotainment system is from the Porsche Panamera, some of the buttons on the steering wheel are Audi) but even those have had the Bentley treatment. As I learned from my chat with Day, there really is a story behind every part of the Conti GT.

But back to the drive. After leaving the Crewe head office, the first task was to negotiate traffic and head to the A5 which meanders into north Wales. This is a GT, so it has to be able to do the daily grind if you so desire and then stretch its legs when the road allows. Can’t fault it here. The commute was relaxing, the sound system superb and the driving position excellent. The GT sounds great too, being calm in traffic but bellowing when you open up the throttle.

The navigation took some odd routes to an overnight stop, but even on the occasional farm lane, the three-chamber air suspension kept things smooth while the active all-wheel-drive system minimised the occasional wheel slip on slightly more slippy stretches. It’s a rear bias setup, with just 17% of power being pushed to the front wheels in Sport mode, but this increases to up to 38% in Comfort or the de facto Bentley mode.

And it stops well too, which is essential when you come over a hump to find a sheep wandering around or a farmer on a quad checking the fences. In spite of a hefty kerb weight of 2,244kg the ventilated discs with 10-piston calipers up front and four-piston at the rear, bring you to a stop quickly and with almost no drama.

Visibility is decent for a coupe but even more impressive was the forward visibility courtesy of full LED matrix headlights. They pierced through dark tree-lined roads and beneath low-lying fog and proved to be invaluable on multiple occasions.