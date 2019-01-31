The order books for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are open in SA, and the asking price for the most powerful SUV in the land is R2,199,900.

The defining feature that separates this super SUV from the regular Cherokee SRT is the 522 kW and 874Nm supercharged 6.2l V8 engine that nestles under the bonnet. Best known as the “Hellcat” engine, it comes straight of out Chrysler’s Mopar skunk works where components of this Hemi engine are sculpted chiefly with US drag-racing culture in mind.

First fitted in FCA’s Challenger muscle car range, this engine that features a raft of strengthened parts is coupled to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission and Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip diff. It’s claimed to propel the 2.5-ton SUV from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, blast past the quarter mile mark in 11.6 seconds and run out of steam only at 290km/h.