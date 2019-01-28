After a busy year of new-car launches in SA, the motor industry shows little sign of slowing down, and a raft of new cars and SUVs is headed here in 2019.

Here are ten of the most anticipated new models:

1. ALFA ROMEO STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (QV) — first quarter 2019. The fire-breathing version of Alfa’s SUV wields a 2.9l V6 biturbo engine with outputs of 380kW and 600Nm. Apart from giving it the ability to scorch from rest to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a 283km/h top speed, the Stelvio QV is the SUV king around the iconic Nurburgring Norschleife, having clocked 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.

Transmission duty in the all-wheel-drive car is performed by an eight-speed ZF paddle-shift transmission with an upshift time of just 150 milliseconds in Race mode. The rear-biased all-wheel-drive system has a torque vectoring centre differential to ensure maximum traction in all road conditions.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect a sharp premium over the 2l version which sells for just under R1m.