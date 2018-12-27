Toyota was one of the early adopters of hybrid technology with its Prius, a model that became popular with Hollywood eco-warriors such as Leonardo diCaprio. Globally, Toyota sells a large number of hybrid electric vehicles but in South Africa they haven’t caught on as much as the manufacturer would like.

The same is true for Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus. It is renowned for offering good value for money, compared to its European counterparts, due the long list of standard kit its models come with. It also offers a number of hybrid derivatives. The latest is the 2019 Lexus executive sedan, the ES 300h.

The Lexus brand, despite producing some outstanding cars, has lagged behind its German competitors when it comes to sales and appeal here but the company hopes to change all that with the introduction of the ES 300h.