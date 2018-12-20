The new Suzuki Jimny is becoming the must-have accessory for 4x4 cognoscenti and urban hipsters alike. In a world of aerodynamic car shapes, the Jimny winds back the clock with its boxy, retro styling. The chunky design gives this diminutive off-roader a cute, aggressive vibe — kind of like a teddy bear wielding a machine gun. It’s charming the pants off everybody and has long waiting lists in many countries. In South Africa the first two shipments have already sold out.

Under that baby Hummer shape is a vehicle with even better off-roading skills than its iconic forebears, which became known for being able to out-off-road SUVs that cost twice as much. It sticks to the brief set: a compact, lightweight, affordable vehicle with true 4x4 capabilities.

As before, it has all the hardware for hardcore trailblazing, including a sturdy ladder-frame chassis, solid-axle front and rear suspension, and selectable all-wheel drive with high and low range. But with ground clearance raised to 210mm and the addition of a diff lock, along with hill-descent control and hill-start assist, the ’lil SUV has become even more adept at tackling the great outdoors.