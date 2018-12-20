5. MOTOGP CHAIR

Few items express your love for all things motoring like a boss chair. This is the official MotoGP chair. It’ll be right at home in your study as you work, study or even play a racing video game (the MotoGP game of course). It’s a replica of those used in the MotoGP paddock. Features include memory foam, shoulder and thigh supports and it tilts and reclines on a pneumatic height adjuster.

Available at MotoGP, €349.99 (R5,730).

6. PORSCHE DRIVER'S SELECTION SPORT CHRONOGRAPH WATCH - MARTINI RACING

It’s said that watches, when displayed in shops, are often pre-set to show the time at 10 minutes past 10 o’clock or sometimes 10 minutes to two (“Happy Time”). When displayed at that time the hands on the watch face resemble a smiley face. This helps to subconsciously raise the customer’s mood, which subliminally encourages them to make a purchase. As enthusiasts of motoring brands, we need only the iconic racing colours of Porsche Martini to raise the smiles and Xmas spirit and this Swiss-made Chrono Sport Martini Racing timepiece. Available at Porsche.

7. MOTORHEADS DIARY

The latest edition of the Motorheads Diary is now available. Much more than a diary, it is packed with new information, historical facts and up-dated, hard-to-find motoring knowledge. This is in addition to important dates and carefully researched details about upcoming motoring events.

Designed for casual motoring fans as well as die-hard petrol heads, Motorheads Diary 2019 features profiles and short articles about interesting people and clubs. It also comprises a wealth of helpful and practical information — such as a car club index, useful repair/restoration/service providers and race track/motorsport-related information — all the info you need to fuel your passion for motoring throughout the year.

Available at bookstores or direct from the publishers at email: hm@motorheads.co.za. R218.50.

8. MOTION SICKNESS SOLVED

French carmaker Citroën has has used research that shows that more than 3- million people in Europe suffer from chronic travel sickness, thus they created what is essentially the first glasses designed to eliminate the condition in a matter of minutes. The Seetroën glasses use technology developed by Boarding Ring. The concept is surprisingly simple: the glasses contain a coloured liquid that recreates the horizon line to resolve conflict between the senses.

For the glasses to work, queasy travellers should put them on as soon as they start to experience the first symptoms of travel sickness. After about 10 minutes, the glasses enable the mind to resynchronise with the movement perceived by the inner ear. The user can then take the glasses off and enjoy the rest of their journey.

The Seetroën glasses can be used by adults and children over the age of 10. The glasses don’t have lenses and can be shared with anyone else. They can also be worn over the top of regular glasses and they are ideal to counter motion sickness development in cars, buses as well as on boats and planes. Available at Citroen. €99.