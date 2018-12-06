BMW is quoting fuel consumption of 7.0l/100 km for the X7 xDrive30d and 7.3l/100 km for the X7 M50d.

The xDrive30d on display featured three rows of very comfortable-looking seats (we were not allowed to climb into the vehicle, photograph the interior or drive it) in two-plus-two-plus-two configuration. A two-plus-three-plus-two configuration will also be available. The interior looks plush and luxurious.

The vehicle shares some exterior attributes with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan — its bold, imposing styling and an enormous, in-your-face grille, for instance. This is a vehicle that you will not miss on the road. Like the Cullinan, it will be available in relatively small numbers when it launches here in March 2019.

“This is a very niche vehicle, so volumes will be considerably lower than the rest of the X range. That’s the way we want to keep it. We are currently reviewing response rates,” says Abbott.

“We are very heartened to see lots of inquiries from genuine customers who are ready to place deposits. There is huge interest in this vehicle. This is the first time in a very long time that we’re seeing this level of euphoria at the launch of a vehicle. I’m convinced that, when we actually launch in March next year, we will already be sold out.”

BMW aims to take customers out of Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover and top-end Toyota SUV models. “There will also be some migration from the X5,” says Abbott.

The big SUV is expected to be purchased by families with two to three children. “X7 buyers are expected to have an active lifestyle. They will be people who like to go to the bush; people who are constantly on the move with luggage.”