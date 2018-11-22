It’s an iconic model, the first official Zukunft (German for future) car from the Munich automaker and one which I was very fortunate to experience while in Portugal recently for the launch of the latest Zukunft car, the Z4.

Climb over the retracted door that pays homage to the doors on the original BMW 328, drop down into the driver’s seat and you know you are in something different, but at the same time something familiar. The dash has typical BMW hallmarks from the day and the gearstick has a reassuring BMW feel about it too.

Similar to the restored 325iS Gusheshe I drove earlier this year, the Z1 has a fair amount of play in the steering. It is not an issue though, as I’m not exactly setting the Z1 up for some corner attacking, even though the chassis feels as though it could deal with it quite well. The engine provides good response and the soundtrack is more urban than sports car. It’s a great and unique package that trumpeted the start of something rather different for the Bavarian brand.

As fantastic as it was to drive the Z1, the big excitement was reserved for the chance to drive the Z8. This was the roadster that BMW wanted to be seen as the true successor to the famous 507. It was first shown in 1997 as the Z07 before being seen in the James Bond film,The World is Not Enough in 1999, the same year production of what became the Z8 began.