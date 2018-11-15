3. PORSCHE 911 SPEEDSTER

Porsche has announced a number of limited-edition 911 models this year. It’s not surprising, considering the new 911 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year, potentially at November’s Los Angeles Auto Show. Possibly the last of the current generation 911 to be launched is the Speedster, which is appropriate considering the history of this nameplate goes back to the iconic 356 Speedster.

4. MERCEDES GLE

Mercedes has a number of new models heading our way in the next year or so, including its first electric vehicle, the EQ C. That will probably arrive only early in 2020, but in the meantime the three-pointed star will launch a new B-Class, a new CLS, a facelifted AMG GT — and this, the new GLE SUV. If you are wondering about the new S-Class, that will only hit the road in 2020.