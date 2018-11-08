When your Rolls-Royce just isn’t special enough, it calls for a Faberge bonnet ornament.
Imperial Russia’s longstanding and highly sought-after Farberge eggs, the most famous being the 50 "Imperial" eggs made for Russian Tsars Alexander III and Nicholas II as Easter gifts for their wives and mothers, are among the most coveted collectables on earth.

Responding to demands of a patron, Rolls Royce has announced the "Spirit of Ecstasy" Fabergé Egg.

The creation of the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ Egg represents the meeting of two masters of unrivalled quality and design

For the first time in history, an iteration of the Spirit of Ecstasy, the company’s bonnet mascot since 1911, is cocooned in a contemporary Fabergé Egg.

The egg rests on an engine-turned, hand-engraved, purple enamel guilloché base of 18 carat white gold. Arms of rose gold define the shape of the egg, acting as a protective chamber for the egg’s mascot, which is made of frosted rock crystal. The rose gold vanes, embellished with nearly 10 carats of diamonds, resolve into swathes of amethyst weighing more than 390 carats.

Fabergé CEO Sean Gilbertson said: "A unique moment in both our companies’ history, the creation of the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ Egg represents the meeting of two masters of unrivalled quality and design, showcasing two globally recognised symbols — the Fabergé Egg and the Spirit of Ecstasy."

