MAKING THE CUT

Notice we avoid calling the Cullinan an off-roader, because it is not a Range Rover or a Mercedes G-Class. Caroline Krismer, engineering project leader for the Cullinan, told us it needed to have the “best on-road comfort, but be best in class off-road on all terrains.”

Krismer and her team took the Architecture of Luxury platform developed for the latest Phantom and adapted it to suit the Cullinan. Early prototypes were tested all over the world, with the questions being asked: “Is this now a Rolls-Royce? Is this the best in class?”

This was the challenge everyone involved in designing the Cullinan had to embrace. And they did. Without doubt, it is a Rolls. The exterior design has “visual toughness”, says Innes, but it is the level of detail that counts.

Even the details are detailed. For example, the side profile features a three-box design. The main reason for this is that Rolls-Royces of old had a clear separation between the luggage and the passengers. The Cullinan is the same — allowing a glass partition between the boot space and the rear seat. The engineers have ensured enough air can get in for dogs, because this was a deal-breaker for many owners: they needed a Rolls-Royce that could convey them, their kids, and their hounds.