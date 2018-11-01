The engine line-up for SA will consist of a duo of diesel derivatives: the M50d and 30d.

According to BMW SA’s product communications manager, Edward Makwana, consideration for petrol engines (50i, 40i and 30i) will be determined after launch.

Air springs combined with electronically controlled dampers at all four corners of the X7 offer an adaptive suspension. A raft of technologies create a drive texture maximised for comfort, off-road driving and hallmark BMW agility.

Integral Active Steering and Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilisation are optional for the pursuit of supreme wafting while an M Sport differential is standard fitment on the BMW X7 M50d due to its sporting credentials, signalled by that M in front of its model designation.

In M50d form the X7 is powered by a 3.0l six-cylinder in-line diesel with a quartet of turbochargers: two for the high-pressure stage and the other pair used for tractability during low pressure engine loads. It outputs 294kW at 4,400rpm and 760Nm of torque. Headline performance numbers are claimed to be 5.4 seconds from standstill to 100km/h and a governed top speed of 250km/h. Fuel efficiency for the urban and extra-urban cycle is said to be 7.4l-7.0l/100km with CO2 emissions of 193-185g/km.

In 30d guise the 3.0l six-cylinder diesel engine gets a single variable geometry turbocharger for outputs of 195kW at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque. Performance is rated at 7.0 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint and a 227km/h maximum. The 30d fuel cycle is claimed at 6.8l-6.5l/100km/h with CO2 emissions of 178-171 g/km. An eight-speed Steptronic transmission is standard fitment across all derivatives.