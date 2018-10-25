While the initial cars will use all-wheel drive, there will also be a rear-drive variant, and Porsche plans to use its power electronics to make the car handle more like a rear-drive car than an all-wheel drive model.

“We started this in 2014 and it opened up a new chapter in Porsche history. It’s a dream job and I don’t know if there’s anything like that in the rest of the industry,” the Taycan’s complete vehicle model Line director, Robert Meier, said.

“It’s not straight forward otherwise it wouldn’t have taken so long. The targets were: 0-100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds, 600 horsepower and more than 500km of range,” he said.

Meier insisted the Taycan’s handling would be sparkling, with a centre-of-gravity 80mm lower than the 911’s.

The Taycan battery runs at 800 volts rather than the industry-standard 400 volts; this allows for very fast charging capable of delivering 100km of range in just four minutes without compromising the battery life.

“It has 300kW of charging power without hurting the battery, which you won’t find in our competitors.

“We switched it to 800 volts because we have recognised that if you look at the charging power, it’s the limiting factor today.

“If you look at the time necessary to recharge 100km, it’s about 10 minutes today, but it will go down to eight minutes, but we will be down to four minutes. We want to drive fast and recharge fast.”

“There is still a lot of room for development in batteries,” Porsche’s board member for production and logistics, Albrecht Reimold, said.

There will also be an inductive charging system, though it will not be available from the launch of the Taycan.