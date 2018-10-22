It is not only regulatory environments that are causing issues either. Nota says diversity in markets also forces compromises. He says while BMW wants to offer the full set of products and services, not all markets are able to accommodate the same technology. There are also differences when it comes to standards and compromises are essential.

In the area of EVs this could see different levels of electric vehicle in different markets, in the same way SA cannot have the full suite of efficient engine technology due to poor quality fuel as countries in other parts of the world. However, the company will launch its new Generation 5 electric powertrains in 2021 which will feature in the i4 and iNext and should be coming to this country.

Autonomous tech is another area where there is wide diversity around the world. China is leading the way in some aspects of the technology, says Nota, but even there we will see different areas providing different levels of regulation, allowing for different speeds and different ways of implementing.

Just like many other BMW executives we have spoken to in the past couple of years, Nota was quick to add that BMW will always have a steering wheel. It might be possible for it to fold into the dashboard, but it will always be there if you want it.

But will people even want a car and how does he see the sales future for the brand? He says that contrary to some opinions, young people are still showing enthusiasm to own a car. He says this is true globally but there are some changes in urban environments, hence the decision to invest in car sharing programmes. He expects to see further growth in the premium market, possibly even being created by the sharing economy, with people wanting to be able to access premium rides.