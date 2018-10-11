The DB4 debuted in 1958, and the yellow prototype was undoubtedly the star in the lineup. It celebrates its 60th in the same year that Aston is rebuilding examples of the famous DB5, but not just any DB5. The company has elected to build some of the iconic James Bond DB5 models, complete with gadgets such as revolving number plates — although the ejector seat might not be included.

Sadly, and in spite of a multimillion-dollar price tag, the gadgets mean the highly collectible models will not be allowed on the roads.

As far as the actual Concours entries at the palace were concerned, it was an immaculately restored Mercedes-Benz S-Type Barker “boat tail” that won best in show. An Isotta Fraschini Tipo A Fenc took the honours in the pre-1920s category, the 1930s award went to an Alfa Romeo 8C short-chassis Spider, 1940s and ’50s went to a Maserati 300s, and a Porsche 917K took the 1960s title. No surprise that a Lamborghini Miura won the 1970-onwards category, and in the Future Classics category it was the 2017 one-off Rolls-Royce Sweptail that won over the judges.