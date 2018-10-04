This is what future BMWs will look like. After an extended teaser campaign, the Bavarian firm has finally taken the wraps off its much-hyped Vision iNext concept car which it says is a precursor for the styling of future BMWs.

The hi-tech electric SUV, which will go on sale in 2021, will retain the signature BMW kidney grille, but with no engine to cool, the blanked-off grille will now serve as an "intelligence panel" fitted with sensors required for self-driving capability.

Super-slim headlights are part of a modern interpretation of BMW’s signature four-eyed front end, while the rear is styled with similarly thin light strips.