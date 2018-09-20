"Throughout history the power brokers and history makers have negotiated some of the most historical agreements in confidence, thanks to the ‘luxury of privacy’ afforded to them by the rear compartment of a Rolls-Royce. In this spirit, the ‘Privacy Suite’ of the new Extended Wheelbase Phantom provides unrivalled levels of privacy and luxury."

The Privacy Suite delivers the highest levels of acoustics in what is probably the world’s quietest car. A frequency-specific compound inhibits the transmission of conversations in the rear cabin to the front, but an intercom system allows communication on demand.

An aperture controlled by the rear passengers allows documents or other objects to be passed between the front and rear cabins. When open, the aperture is illuminated to ensure passengers are satisfied with the nature of the documents or objects before they receive them. It’s all about attention to detail.

Integrated into the Privacy Suite is a bespoke rear theatre entertainment system with two high definition 12-inch monitors and an HDMI port to connect devices. Rear privacy curtains and tinted privacy glass allow passengers to completely cut themselves off from the outside world as they sit in a luxurious cabin with a starlight headliner.