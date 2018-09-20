Outside a golf course or a mahogany-lined boardroom, some of the biggest business deals are sealed in the back of a Rolls-Royce.
Or so believes the purveyor of the world’s finest luxury car, hence the British car maker has introduced a "Privacy Suite" for the new Extended Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Phantom to help facilitate such negotiations.
Launched at last week’s Chengdu motor show in China (a country where chauffeur-driven cars are popular), it consists of an electrochromatic glass panel that separates the front and rear cabins, so that megabuck deals can be negotiated in complete privacy in the back seat, without the eavesdropping of a nosy chauffeur.
At the touch of a button, rear-seat passengers can either see through the glass and on to the road ahead, or instantly transform the glass to opaque.
"As the world’s leading luxury brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is best placed to understand and harness the many different possibilities of luxury for its influential clients," says a company spokesman.
"Throughout history the power brokers and history makers have negotiated some of the most historical agreements in confidence, thanks to the ‘luxury of privacy’ afforded to them by the rear compartment of a Rolls-Royce. In this spirit, the ‘Privacy Suite’ of the new Extended Wheelbase Phantom provides unrivalled levels of privacy and luxury."
The Privacy Suite delivers the highest levels of acoustics in what is probably the world’s quietest car. A frequency-specific compound inhibits the transmission of conversations in the rear cabin to the front, but an intercom system allows communication on demand.
An aperture controlled by the rear passengers allows documents or other objects to be passed between the front and rear cabins. When open, the aperture is illuminated to ensure passengers are satisfied with the nature of the documents or objects before they receive them. It’s all about attention to detail.
Integrated into the Privacy Suite is a bespoke rear theatre entertainment system with two high definition 12-inch monitors and an HDMI port to connect devices. Rear privacy curtains and tinted privacy glass allow passengers to completely cut themselves off from the outside world as they sit in a luxurious cabin with a starlight headliner.