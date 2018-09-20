With each of the two asynchronous electric motors spinning at up to 13,000rpm, the EQC 400 uses a single-speed transmission to reach its 180km/h top speed, yet it’s strong enough at low speed that Benz says it can tow up to 1,800kg for a trailer or caravan.

While it has an electric motor at each axle, the two have different characters. Benz claims the front motor will be focused on efficiency and economy to help it reach an NEDC economy figure of 22.2kW/h per 100km.

That gives the EQC 400 a range of more than 450km on a full charge (on the NEDC cycle).

There are also five driving modes to choose from, ranging from Comfort, Eco and Max Range to Sport and the customisable Individual mode.

The steering wheel retains the usual paddles, but they can now be used to alter the EQC 400’s energy regeneration rate under braking and deceleration.

Benz insists the EQC 400 can be recharged at a rate of 110kW on fast-chargers to jump from flat to an 80% charge in just 40 minutes without harming the battery chemistry.