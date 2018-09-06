As entrepreneurs we must make the right strategic decisions today to best prepare ourselves for what awaits us.

As we face the global competition in the field of innovation, Porsche must be on the offensive. More than anything else, this will take courage — the courage to make changes and the courage to pave our own way to the future.

In volatile times like these, it is crucial to project a clear, unmistakable identity. But how can a brand stay authentic and unique when it must constantly adapt to an environment evolving at a rapid pace? How is renewal possible without a loss of identity?

If we applied this question to Porsche it would be: which is the real 911? Is it the original 911 from 1963? Or is it the one-millionth 911 that rolled off the production line in Zuffenhausen in mid-2017?

Over the years we have consistently redeveloped the 911 and continuously supplied it with new, innovative technologies. Not one component in today’s 911 is identical to those in its 1960s counterpart. But despite this, the essential core of our sports car icon has remained the same for more than 50 years.

The identity of a 911 is not simply defined by its technical details. What matters is that a thing remains true to its nature. And I don’t know of any car that, despite all the changes in technology and the spirit of the time, has remained so true to its nature as the 911.

Since my father, Ferry Porsche, finished the first Porsche sports car with his small team 70 years ago, countless people have added to and kept the “Porsche legend” alive with their daily work. Today, our company employs more than 30,000 highly qualified and highly motivated employees who are working together on the basis of a unique corporate culture to shape the present and the future of Porsche.

Successful innovation means repeatedly challenging everything without losing the proven structure, the basic characteristics, the identity, along the way.

Whether electric or conventional drives, whether pure driving pleasure on the race track or networked, automated driving in the city, whether a sports car manufacturer or an innovative service provider — Porsche will always be Porsche.