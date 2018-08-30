Yes, it is powered by a tiny (by sportscar standards) 1.5l, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine located midship behind the cabin that thumps out a punchy 170kW and 320Nm, but it is augmented on the front axle by an electric motor with 105kW and 250Nm, which together essentially give the vehicle four-wheel drive traction. The combined system power is 275kW and 570Nm, enough to give the vehicle a 0-100km/h time of 4.6 seconds.

That fabric roof, which takes a mere 15 seconds to dance up and down at speeds of up to 50km/h, has only added a 60kg weight penalty over its coupe sibling, which by roadster standards is actually quite negligible.

In our launch report of the model, we mentioned how we didn’t have sufficient seat time to properly assess the structural rigidity of the model over its coupe sibling, but I am now happy to report that there is little in the way of dreaded scuttle shake and the like.

Now about that performance — the hybrid system here is geared more towards boosting performance than driving incognito in electric mode.

This is a sportscar and thus it needs to deliver on the performance quota, so I basically drove the car in Sport mode as my default setting.