The reissue continues a trend by Aston Martin in which it produces limited versions of some of its classic models for collectors and enthusiasts with deep pockets. In 1988, four DB4 GT Zagatos (only 19 of which were originally made) were reissued by the company. One of these recently set a record auction price for a British car when it was sold for £10.1-million.

Jaguar have similarly recently produced small runs of the classic Lightweight E-Type and XKSS models. Rumours are Ferrari is considering the release of a limited run of its GTO – the last was made in 1964 – an example of which is expected to fetch between $45-million and $60-million when it goes on auction this weekend.

So, Moneypenny, if you’ve got gold fingers, you’ll soon have your chance to pick up Pussy Galore, speed off to Switzerland, foil the evil plans of Auric Goldfinger and his enforcer Odd Job and be back in time for your evening martini, hardly shaken and definitely not stirred by another world-saving day in the DB5-driving life of 007.