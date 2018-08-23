It’s perhaps one of the most famous cars in history, played with in its miniature, affordable toy format by generations of boys and James Bond acolytes. But now if you have £2.75-million (plus taxes) you can own one of 25 replica Aston Martin DB5s as driven by Sean Connery as 007 in 1964’s Goldfinger. The cars are copies of the original DB5, complete with Bond’s BMT 216A number plate and all the extra gadgets fitted for the secret agent by the ever-loyal Q Branch.
According to the Telegraph, Hollywood prop experts are working with Aston Martin to ensure the DB5 replicas come with “dummy” versions of Bond’s special additions – revolving number plates, machine guns, tyre slashers, a bulletproof shield and, most famously, an ejector seat. They won’t be street legal but they will fulfil the fantasies of many a young Bond worshipper made good enough to fork out the cash.
The reissue continues a trend by Aston Martin in which it produces limited versions of some of its classic models for collectors and enthusiasts with deep pockets. In 1988, four DB4 GT Zagatos (only 19 of which were originally made) were reissued by the company. One of these recently set a record auction price for a British car when it was sold for £10.1-million.
Jaguar have similarly recently produced small runs of the classic Lightweight E-Type and XKSS models. Rumours are Ferrari is considering the release of a limited run of its GTO – the last was made in 1964 – an example of which is expected to fetch between $45-million and $60-million when it goes on auction this weekend.
So, Moneypenny, if you’ve got gold fingers, you’ll soon have your chance to pick up Pussy Galore, speed off to Switzerland, foil the evil plans of Auric Goldfinger and his enforcer Odd Job and be back in time for your evening martini, hardly shaken and definitely not stirred by another world-saving day in the DB5-driving life of 007.