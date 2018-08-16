SUZUKI G-WAGEN

Jeep has a new Wrangler, Land Rover is working on a new Defender, and Mercedes has a new Gelandewagen. Soon Merc will have a baby version in the form of the GLB, but it will have to be quick, because, it’s the new Suzuki Jimny that steals the title of baby-G. The Jimny has always been affordable, capable, and practical. It had a cool factor before, but the new one elevates it into the super-cool league. It will have a better interior too, with a touchscreen infotainment system and a manual lo-range selection lever for those who actually want to go Jimnying around in the bush.