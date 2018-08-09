Arresting, is it not? The new Aston Martin Superleggera is one of the most elegantly styled vehicles to come from the British marque in years.

Fundamentally based on the DB11, which by all accounts is an attractive car already, the DBS Superleggera (superlight in Italian) dials the aesthetic-designo-meter to 11. From that gaping front grille that looks mega and purposeful in the metal, the long carbon fibre clamshell bonnet and low roofline to the flared rear wheel arches that dissolve towards the rear where things get rather interesting.

Downforce

As you can ascertain from the images, there is no physical boot spoiler, but rather a slim boot lip finished in carbon fibre and ahead of it is an incision that draws the air rushing over the car into it and with the diffuser, helps the model create as much as 180kg of downforce at full tilt — the highest of any series-produced Aston Martin — without creating any lift.

At each corner are 21-inch wheels and tyres with the front boasting a 265/35 footprint, while the rear stamps 305/30 sections in its wake. Brakes come in the form of carbon ceramics measuring a dinner plate size 410mm up front and 360mm at the rear, to offer excellent braking performance as we found out at the launch in Berchtesgaden, Germany.

At 4.7m in length and spanning 1.9m in width while crouching 1.2m from the ground the model’s proportions hint at a sporty GT with relative space for two adults and two children at the back or, indeed, a case or two of champagne.

The boot is accommodative enough for two medium-sized travel bags.

The interior is a fine blend of leather and Alcantara with most of the switchgear having been lifted from Mercedes-Benz, including the infotainment system replete with similar graphics to what you will find in the German models.