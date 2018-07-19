So far I have not been all that charged-up about electric cars. I have driven quite a few —some are better than others, some offer better range than others — but unless you live and work in the same area, there are concerns. Pricing is also an issue, and that is unlikely to change with the new Jaguar I-Pace, which Wanted drove in Portugal.

What has changed, though, is that we are excited, very excited, because the I-Pace ticks boxes that no other electric vehicle (EV) has so far. It looks superb, managing to feature some Jaguar design DNA in a brand-new overall look without appearing as if it were designed as an EV. It’s a Jaguar first and an EV second. As an SUV it is also a very capable Jag — we drove it on smooth roads, bumpy roads, gravel roads, and then off-road. We drove it through a river and over rocky and dusty hillsides. And then we drove it on the Portimão race circuit. It was brilliant everywhere — and that came as a huge shock to us.