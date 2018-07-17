You can go further of course, with options like the fisherman’s pack to go in the boot or, if you live in the Middle East, the falconry kit. You can spec the car as you like it from wood choices to vehicle colours and more besides. Then there’s the Mulliner Driving Specification, which takes personalisation to another level altogether.

It all feels luxurious, it all feels Bentley. Except for those bits that aren’t. There are fabulous engineered dials in the cabin, but they contrast to the Volkswagen Group plastics of the buttons on the steering wheel. Bentley has included a knurled switch for the volume but they haven’t gone far enough. These are not the only pieces of VW plastic, but they are the most obvious and the most disappointing, even in an era where we accept that car makers are sharing platforms and components across multiple brands.

It is not enough to detract from the overall feel of the vehicle though. We didn’t take it off-road but we have before and it impressed. Few will ever do so, but it’s nice to know you can. The Bentayga is not about its off-road ability though, it is about its luxury and its presence.

This presence was acknowledged by so many in the Cape, from those who waved to those who gave it a thumbs up and a couple who even came over to take photos. People seemed to respect it.

It was my first time behind the wheel of the Bentayga. It’s an impressive piece of engineering and craftsmanship. It will not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for those who indulge, it will prove to be a remarkably fine brew.