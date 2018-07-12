When Tata took it over, Jaguar Land Rover entered a new era, one that has seen it achieve some remarkable sales and financial figures, while producing superb vehicles. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are selling in the hundreds of thousands worldwide, but no matter how much other manufacturers try to produce capable, sporty, and luxurious models, there is still one that is seen as king — the Range Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover is moving with the times, and we were one of the first to drive the new all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. It is not alone. Rolls-Royce will produce an electric model in the next decade, Bentley has a plug-in hybrid version of its Bentayga, and an all-electric Mini will be introduced in South Africa in 2019, although that will be manufactured in China.

The UK is also about those niche manufacturers, many of which will be the last car makers in the world to still be producing nostalgic petrol-engined models when we are all whizzing around in electric vehicles. Morgan is an obvious one, even if it does have plans for electric derivatives, as is the famous sports car maker TVR, which was resurrected in 2017. Then there is Ariel, maker of the bonkers Atom; Bristol Cars, which is enjoying a resurgence; and Noble and Caterham, which are still going strong.

British also means performance, as it has since the days of the E-Type. Aston Martin is continuing to increase its place in the market and recently introduced the dramatic Vantage and the DB11. It also plans to enter the SUV market shortly with its DBX crossover.