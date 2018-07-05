While Donald Trump and the European Union were fighting about trade tariffs in the automotive sector, a European car maker was busy revealing its first car that will be built right under Trump’s nose.

The fight is ongoing of course, including just how the tariffs might work on a European model built in the US and then exported back to Europe and the rest of the world. It’s a real problem and one which BMW is facing more than most with its X models made in Spartanburg.

But it was not BMW revealing a car this time, instead it was Volvo that has pulled the wraps off its latest S60 sedan while opening its new factory in South Carolina. We have said it before but it appears that Volvo can do nothing wrong at the moment and the S60 is the latest proof of that.