Have you ever wondered why a specific model in a manufacturer’s range is considered to be its cornerstone? Think of a brand and it’s likely that a particular model comes to mind. For instance, in the upper echelons of premium-car manufacturers, ask anyone about Porsche, and the 911 sports car is usually the model that pops up immediately. Think of Bentley and the Continental GT cruises into your brain, while the Rolls-Royce wafts you serenely to the Phantom. This is simply due to the fact that a single model can be considered the company’s halo product — the brand-building vehicle that often defines the entire range.

For many years now, Porsche has been renowned for building a sportscar that many manufacturers use as a benchmark, and, as a result, it is the one model that the marque simply cannot afford to get wrong. However, look at the company’s product portfolio and it is the Cayenne that is really the cash cow for the business; the money-spinner that makes it possible for the company to be able to pour money into research and development to churn out more sportscars — and, in the near future, electric vehicles.