"With the all-new version built on our SPA platform and incorporating all the safety and connectivity features seen in the XC90, we expect it to notably increase our share in the premium SUV segment."

Styling cues follow on from the XC90 up front with those Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights and dominating grille. The side profile keeps the cab rearward look of the last generation; and the rear sticks to tall tail lights but with a more modern design interpretation.

The new model is one of the safest cars made and is fully-loaded with new technology. When tested by Euro NCAP in 2017 it received the highest score of all new vehicles tested, with a near-perfect 98% in the adult occupant category.

The brand’s City Safety Autonomous Emergency Braking system has been enhanced with steering support for when automatic braking alone may not help avoid a collision.

In addition, Oncoming Lane Mitigation with Steer Assist (which helps mitigate head-on collisions) and Blind Spot Information System with Steer Assist functionality, has been added to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h, is available in the new XC60 as an option.