So you drove it at a track — nice! How did it perform through the bends?

The Cayman has for a long time been the best-handling car in the Porsche stable. And a quick four-lap blast around Kyalami just served to reinforce this fact. Damn, it’s good! So good in fact that through the tighter sections — pretty much all the way from Clubhouse through to Leeukop — I was able to close right up onto the back bumper of that aforementioned 911, which is mighty impressive considering that said 911 is R696,000 dearer. Being mid-engined, the 718 GTS is ultra pointy and tucks in towards the apex point with an immediacy that could rival many a racecar.

Some digital torque vectoring wizardry and a proper mechanical limited-slip differential then allow you to get back on the power with full confidence and rip through the corner en route to the next one at some serious bloody pace. Accurately attacking curves and crooks is what the 718 Cayman GTS is all about and it does it better than sports cars double the price.

Does this sabre-sharp track focus mean that it suffers across real-world roads?

No. Not in the slightest. On our drive from Kyalami to Porsche Centre Pretoria the 718 Cayman GTS felt perfectly livable. Taut and firm, yes, but never uncomfortable — quite a feat when you consider it rides on 20-inch wheels.

The cabin, lashed with lots of “sporty” alcantara, is a pleasant place in which to while away the hours and comes with a slick infotainment system that offers full Apple CarPlay integration. Other highlights include unique electrically adjustable sports seats with GTS embossed logo on the headrests. Although they’re not bad as seats go I did find them a bit lacking in lateral support when out on the track.