Pictures simply don’t do justice to the new Bentley Continental GT, which we drove in Kitzhubel, Austria. What is arguably not obvious in images is just how wide and elegant the vehicle is.

Gone are the bulbous lines of its two predecessors and, in their place, is a more elegant and planted silhouette that melds GT proportions with sports car elements such as the squat baroque pose that can be seen from most angles. Also, the larger chrome grille further accentuates the wideness of the vehicle, while the crystal glass-inspired headlight innards have a jewel-like look to them.

I can go on about the exterior design and other elements, but we will unpack and expand on those in our full review early next week, so for now let me share with you my initial impression of the vehicle.