It was Victoria, for example, that I took for a drive up Soller Pass, but you can even put your own name on.

You can also personalise the inside door sills and that’s before you get to all the other ways to individualise your Mini and dip into the extensive options list.

For some it will all be a bit too much, especially if the Union Jack is not your thing but I really like it (as a born and bred Brit I might be biased on this one). I can imagine Mini eventually providing the option of other flag emblems in the tail lights though, after all I can’t see the Argentineans loving the idea.

The only other real exterior changes are a new badge, new colour and wheel choices and the option of piano black exterior trim inserts.

Inside there is a new steering wheel, new colour and trim combinations and a now standard 6.5-inch infotainment screen. Options include wireless phone charging and a load of Mini Connected functions.

Technology changes include the availability of LED Matrix headlights for the first time and the inclusion of a seven-speed Steptronic transmission, although a six-speed manual is still also available.