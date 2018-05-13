The ride quality is sublime, regardless of the surface, and the body stays flat and level, even when you’re pushing through bends or flicking through switchback corners.

It’s brilliant, bordering on majestic, in its behaviour on any road surface, at any speed.

It shares its chassis with the Cayenne, the other three MLB Evo SUVs are a touch longer, and most of its technical tricks in either standard or optional form. There’s a three-chamber air suspension as an option, along with an electronically controlled rear anti-roll bar that can stiffen or soften, depending on the need beneath the steed.

The rear-wheel steering helps a lot in corners, too, effectively shortening the wheelbase on tighter bends and lengthening it on faster corners, as well as helping in tight car parks.

It’s even useful off-road, with the standard system lifting the body 25mm in Off-Road mode. It also lifts it 70mm in Off-Road+, drops it 15mm in Sport and drops it 40mm to help people load their luggage or shopping.

Most Touareg buyers tow stuff, so it’s now scored a Trailer Assist package that uses self-parking technology to let the driver set the trailer-reversing angle on the Innovision screen, and the Touareg does the rest.

It has a bigger footprint than its predecessor, with another 77mm of length (4,878mm), an extra 44mm of width (1,984mm) and a sporty 7mm reduction in height (1,702mm). It also finally gets its own doors (it shared the Cayenne doors for the first two generations) on a body designed to cope with 18-inch to 21-inch wheels.

It has been stripped of 106kg of mass, while gaining 113l of luggage space, which has ballooned out to 810l. While luggage space is impressive, the headlines will be all about the Innovision cockpit, with its curved screen. Unique to Volkswagen (at least for now), the Innovision screen takes the traditional infotainment setup and turns it into something more like a smartphone or a tablet, and it’s operated in the same way.