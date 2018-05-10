The automotive industry has been preparing for the future for decades. Just think back to the dramatic concept cars of the ’60s and ’70s that looked as if they belonged in science-fiction movies. Most were relegated to storerooms or private collections, but today the designers are actually having to design for a once-predicted future that is almost upon us.

“The question is always one of how far you can go,” says Michael Mauer, chief designer at Porsche. “Everything that happens here is a wager with the future. The fashion industry is designing things today that will be shown in three months. But for us, at least two or three years will go by before the presentation, and the car will spend another five to 10 years — or much longer for a Porsche — on the roads. As designers we, therefore, have to throw our stone way out ahead. But if I throw it so far that no one will find it, I might have created a fantastic, ground-breaking product that people will need another 40 years to understand.”