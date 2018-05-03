The seven-speed PDK gearbox remains a peach and is intuitive in traffic and when you pin the throttle to the floorboard.

There was little scuttle permeating through the steering or rear-view mirror, a sign of a stiff body that translates to better handling. The Cayman GTS delivered on the promise of a pukka sports car experience, something that was even more apparent on the track.

The Kyalami track is perfect for testing a performance vehicle. The Boxster and Cayman did about 205km/h down the main straight before the Crowthorne hairpin, but the models’ forte remains their handling prowess. Mostly neutral, they performed admirably around the track, but the Cayman was the slightly more sharper tool, particularly through the Esses where the vehicle’s weight transitions from right to left as you power up towards Leeukop. While you could easily flick the Cayman through here and get on the power sooner, the Boxster required more finesse and waiting for the vehicle to settle before jumping on the power.

The Cayman is about 5% - 6% better around the track, which speaks volumes about how competent the Boxster is, despite losing a solid roof.

The brakes, despite punishment from the previous day’s media activities, still imparted confidence and bit well when the pedal was depressed.

All considered and at the price, the Boxster and Cayman GTS are competent junior sports cars, but they do miss out against the Audi TT-RS on sheer grunt and theatrical drama, courtesy of the latter’s vociferous five-cylinder turbo engine.

At R971,500 for the Audi you will have to dig much deeper to go quicker, but in terms of sheer dynamics, the Cayman GTS has no peers.