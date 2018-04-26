SV STORMS IN

A few years ago, Land Rover revealed the Range Rover Stormer concept. It was a tribute to the original three-door Range Rover, but it never made it into production — until now. The company has now revealed the Range Rover SV coupé and announced that only 999 will be manufactured. Each will be created by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations division, and they are likely to cost in the region of R5-million each.