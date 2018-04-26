BATTLE OF THE BIG FOUR-DOORS
If you want a big executive machine, but have been looking for something different that can still accommodate the children and your golf clubs while delivering a thrilling drive, then it seems the industry is about to make your dreams come true. Mercedes and BMW both revealed luxury four-door coupé models recently: the Mercedes- AMG GT four-door and the BMW M8 Gran Coupé. Both models will arrive in South Africa in 2019.
BENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID
Bentley has come up with a solution for those who want to be a little greener in their Bentayga luxury SUV: a plug-in hybrid version. The model, shown at the Geneva motor show, has an electric motor attached to a brand new V6 petrol engine. The company claims it can be charged in just two-and-a-half hours and will provide 50km of pure electric range.
PORSCHE WINS CAR OF THE YEAR
Porsche has received its fourth South African Car of the Year win in six years, with the announcement that the latest generation Panamera has taken the title for 2018. Not surprisingly, the win is rather controversial, but the organisers of the competition, the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists, say the winner should represent excellence in its class and in the industry.
SV STORMS IN
A few years ago, Land Rover revealed the Range Rover Stormer concept. It was a tribute to the original three-door Range Rover, but it never made it into production — until now. The company has now revealed the Range Rover SV coupé and announced that only 999 will be manufactured. Each will be created by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations division, and they are likely to cost in the region of R5-million each.