The new Vantage throws almost everything out the window in terms of design, as we discussed in our interview with Holgate last week. But it has also changed its character completely. The looks are no longer of a performance cruiser, but from the shark nose to the dramatic rear diffuser, they are about a sports car.

It’s 20kg lighter and has 30% more chassis stiffness. It has three-stage adaptive damping, Sport, Sport+ and maximum attack Track modes and Aston’s first electronic differential. Gone is the jerky Sportshift gearbox, in its place is the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with a shorter last gear that trades top speed for acceleration.

Then there is the stuff that comes from Aston’s partnership with Mercedes-AMG, starting with the same twin-turbo AMG V8 that sits under the bonnet of the latest DB11. In the Vantage it generates 375kW at 6,000r/min and 685Nm of torque between 2,000 and 5,000r/min. Aston claims a 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds and a top end of 314km/h. They also claim a fuel average of 10.5l/100km.

The rest of the AMG stuff is really in the interior where you get a centre console that has a level of similarity to that in the AMG GT as well as switchgear, the infotainment system and a few other items. It mostly works rather well.

The first thing we noticed was the noise. It’s different to previous Vantages. Hear the car at speed on the track and it has a unique and fantastic sound. Equally impressive is the gearbox which not surprisingly is a vast improvement over the old one, especially on the road.