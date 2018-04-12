When a Maserati drives past, you can’t help but look. The brand — with its iconic trident logo, said to be modelled on the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna’s Piazza Maggiore — prides itself on its core principles of personality, design, and exclusivity. And Maserati has, undoubtedly, become synonymous with luxury and having “made it”.

On a casual winter’s day in Monaco, where Maserati had invited me to test drive the 2018 Ghibli, I had a chance to test out the pipes of the Italian beast.

The Ghibli comes in two model lines, the GranLusso and the GranSport. Before taking you inside, let me talk you through some of the exterior trimmings which give the car its coupé-like attitude. I’m not typically one to obsess about the grille, the spoiler, and the like, but when senior exterior designer Quentin Amore spoke lovingly of the pronounced grille that resembles iconic Maserati cars of the ’50s, the frameless doors, and the range-standard quadruple chromium-plated exhaust pipes, it was hard to deny that some fine detailing has gone into giving the Ghibli (originally launched in 2014) a facelift.