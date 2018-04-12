GREYP ELECTRIC BIKE
Electric bicycles have advanced as rapidly as the electric car. In some cases, they might even be a better option for urban commuters than a motorbike. One of the ones that caught our attention recently is the GreyP, mainly because it was designed by the founder of high-performance car manufacturer Koenigsegg Automotiv. The bike, available in South Africa through Electric Life in Cape Town, has a range of 120km and can reach speeds of up to 70km/h. You can also pedal it to add more speed, but that seems like hard work to us. R139,000 electriclife.co.za
RIVA AQUARAMA
There is nothing quite as exquisite as a handcrafted Riva motorboat. It is a symbol not just of status, but also of the appreciation of the finest things in life. However, with a price tag in the millions, we can’t all have a Riva: those people who would love to own one, but do not have a holiday home on Lake Como or Lake Geneva, can settle for a brilliant handmade model. These Riva models, available from Kiade, are perfectly to scale and show just as much craftsmanship as the real deal. Bonus: they can be shipped to South Africa. From €495 kiade.com
GRAND PRIX ORIGINALS
If you are a fan of the heydays of Formula One, or just want to look like Steve McQueen, then Grand Prix Originals clothing is the perfect accessory. Whether you are a motorsport fan, or just looking for a sense of automotive style, the extensive range of clothing is superb and will make everyone think that you have a classic Porsche in the garage. There is even a South African distributor. gposa.co.za
PORSCHE SOUNDBAR
Whether you are an audiophile, a Porsche fan, or you just want a real conversation piece in your home, the Porsche soundbar, manufactured from the exhaust system of one of the Stuttgart company’s famous sportscars, is a must-have. It is more than just a talking point too, delivering incredible sound. R40,500 porsche.co.za
OMOLOGATO WATCHES
Not surprisingly, we are big fans of motoring-themed watches, and recently we discovered these timepieces from Omologato Watches. Unfortunately, there is no longer a distributor in South Africa, but you can still order online. The wide range includes everything from a watch featuring the famous Martini stripes to the playboy James Hunt watch. There is even a new range called Tifosi, which, strangely, includes models called the Stuttgart and the Brackley. From £149 omologatowatches.com
LAMBORGHINI COLLEZIONE
Lamborghini recently unveiled its latest collection, which is available through its distributor in South Africa. The collezione, which reflects the Lamborghini style, includes everything from key rings and wallets to scarves, leather jackets, and that stylish weekend bag. lamborghinistore.com