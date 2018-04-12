RIVA AQUARAMA

There is nothing quite as exquisite as a handcrafted Riva motorboat. It is a symbol not just of status, but also of the appreciation of the finest things in life. However, with a price tag in the millions, we can’t all have a Riva: those people who would love to own one, but do not have a holiday home on Lake Como or Lake Geneva, can settle for a brilliant handmade model. These Riva models, available from Kiade, are perfectly to scale and show just as much craftsmanship as the real deal. Bonus: they can be shipped to South Africa. From €495 kiade.com