It’s not the first time Ferrari has done this sort of thing, because the Pista is the philosophical successor to the 360 Challenge Stradale, the F430 Scuderia and the 458 Speciale. The good news is that it’s not a limited-edition model, though it will be rare. The bad news is that Ferrari is suggesting you should already own at least one Ferrari before they’ll think about selling you a Pista.

Even so, the Pista is a fully-fledged road car, adopting even more of the World Endurance Championship lessons of its five world championships since 2012 than the stock 488 GTB.

It’s dangerously fast inside, edging ever closer to the engineering limits for road cars, with carbon fibre intake plenums, rear-angled radiators up front and the air intakes have been moved from the sides to right down the back next to the spoiler. The body’s side intakes are now only there to pump air through the intercoolers for the V8’s pair of outboard twin-scroll turbochargers.

Ferrari claims its aerodynamic efficiency is 20% better, with 18% more downforce for just 2% more drag, largely thanks to the F1-derived S-Duct that gives the Pista its distinctive bonnet line.

Ferrari for years preferred to work with underfloor airflow rather than Porsche’s preferred sticky-uppy spoilers, because they didn’t want to upset their smooth bodywork. That’s changed, subtly, with a rear spoiler that’s 30mm higher, 40mm longer and alone contributes a quarter of the Pista’s added downforce.