Yes, broken and scarred tarmac does send some judder into the cabin, courtesy of the stiffer frame and big wheels, but the upshot is in the way that the model is eager to steer.

The engine is more than happy to breathe below 2,000r/min around town as though you are simply going to the café to get some bread and milk. You can also opt to have the exhaust neutered and the dampers slackened as though you are travelling in an inconspicuous C-Class sedan.

However, should you want to cajole the Lewis Hamilton in you, then simply flip the rotary dial into Race mode and all the mechanicals will be primed to the ultimate degree while the traction control will give some movement on the rear axle to give a very controlled degree of oversteer.

To this end, the GTC is fun, raucous and satisfyingly good as a driver’s car. Yes, the chassis does feel slightly overwhelmed by the extra poke under full bore acceleration from standstill, but then it settles into a rhythm and gets on with the business of being a speed merchant.

It is proper rock’n’roll, fire-and-brimstone antics at the brawny end and rhythm and blues and civilised manners on its more intellectual and docile side. While a Porsche 911 Turbo S convertible will likely be more compliant and more efficient as a daily driver, the Mercedes-AMG GTC in contrast has a more extrovert character and is more likely to swing from the chandeliers at a party.

It is a rewarding car to drive spiritedly, an enjoyable one when you are not in the mood, and those classic long bonnet and short rear roadster proportions mean your travels will be anything but incognito.