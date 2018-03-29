While the AMG versions of this engine have unique red aluminium inserts and an AMG badge on the engine cover, it’s still built on a Mercedes-Benz production line and sidesteps around the Affalterbach concern’s one-person-one-engine philosophy.

Mercedes-AMG also claims the shift times from the TCE 9G nine-speed automatic transmission are now quicker, thanks mostly to software upgrades. But it gets better than that for hard-core drivers.

The transmission now scores a multiple downshift function, allowing it to change down more than one gear if the driver holds the steering wheel-mounted downshift paddle. It gets better, though.

FIRST GEAR START

The AMG team has delivered a driver’s package heaven by making the C43 start in first gear all the time (the old one often moved off in second) for better punch and it now takes manual mode more literally. The transmission holds each selected gear in manual mode even if the engine hits its rev limiter, refusing to shift up like many other cars do.

"As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C-Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success," Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers explains. "One major component in this success story was the implementation of the 43-series models, which have thrilled our customers worldwide since the market launch in 2015. The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift, but also its performance, efficiency and dynamism in true AMG style," he says.

That’s all well and good, but the implication inherent in that last sentence is that it wasn’t a car AMG exactly poured its heart and soul into. Because it wasn’t, forced upon Moers by his predecessor and now Daimler board member Ola Källenius.