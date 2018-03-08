RAISING THE BAR

Fast forward to 2018 and I find myself behind the wheel of the 720S, the successor to the 650S, and not only has it moved the game forward but it has set the bar quite high for rivals.

The 720S moniker, much like that of its siblings, alludes to the power in metric horsepower, which equates to 537kW. Besides the performance, the 720S has pushed the envelope in terms of carbon fibre construction with the model not only boasting the company’s carbon fibre tub construction, but it now also has a roof that has been entirely constructed from the light material. This brings the vehicle’s dry weight to a paltry 1,283kg. To put that into context, the Ferrari 488 Pista, the lightweight version of the 488 GTB just revealed, is only 3kg lighter than the 720S.

McLaren is yet to unveil the lightweight variant of its stripped-out version, likely to be dubbed the 750LT (Long Tail), which will be the 488 Pista’s natural rival.

The 720S now boasts a new 4.0l V8 twinturbo Ricardo-built engine, which pushes out 537kW and 770Nm via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.